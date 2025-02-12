Harbin Asian Winter Games creates beautiful and unforgettable memories of ice and snow

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2025 shows the tiger mascots of the 9th Asian Winter Games - "Binbin" and "Nini" - in front of a souvenir shop in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Junfeng)

The ongoing 9th Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province, themed "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia," embodies the shared aspiration of the Asian people for peace, development and friendship.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Games, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed a welcoming banquet, during which he called on Asia to uphold the shared dream for tranquility and harmony, pursue the shared aspiration for prosperity and development, and fulfill the shared desire for friendship and affinity. His remarks reaffirmed China's sincerity and commitment to promoting peace, development, and friendship.

"Light up Asia, light up the stars, with the beating of our hearts… Light up Asia, hold our hands high, together we form a bond that's tight…"

These lyrics of the theme song "Light up Asia" reflect the Asian people's shared aspiration of using sports to promote peace, unity, and inclusiveness.

The lit cauldron of the 9th Asian Winter Games is pictured at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Hu Qingming)

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach praised China for advocating and practicing the concepts of unity, cooperation, equality and respect, and upholding multilateralism. He expressed the confidence that China will continue to achieve greater accomplishments and make greater contributions to world peace, development, and progress.

Every snowflake is unique, and every civilization is distinctive. All civilizations are rooted in their unique cultural environment. Each embodies the wisdom and vision of a country or nation, and each is valuable for being uniquely its own.

The opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games showcased Asia's diverse traditions through dancers clad in the traditional attires of various Asian countries, creating a vibrant picture of beauty in diversity and shared prosperity. At the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park, ice sculptures of iconic landscapes in Asian countries, such as China's Temple of Heaven, India's Taj Mahal, and Singapore's Merlion, stood side by side.

All of these have demonstrated Asian culture that is inclusive, vibrant and always keen to learn from others. As the Asian winter sports athletes chase their dreams in Harbin, they are also strengthening their friendships and writing a new chapter of unity and solidarity in Asia.

The snow-covered town of Yabuli, located about 200 kilometers from Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province, is home to the snow events of the 9th Asian Winter Games. Photo shows firefighters conducting specialized training and technical drills for snowfield rescue in preparation for the 9th Asian Winter Games, Nov. 21, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hongtong)

Supitr Samahito, vice president of the Thai Olympic Committee, said that the Asian Winter Games is not just a sporting event but also a unique opportunity for Asian countries to showcase their cultures and deepen mutual understanding.

Xi once said, "Asian countries are just like a cluster of bright lanterns. Only when we link them together, can we light up the night sky in our continent."

China is dedicated to presenting a splendid winter sports spectacle to the world, creating beautiful and unforgettable memories of ice and snow for all countries across the globe.

