Chinese cinema: contributing wisdom to global cultural landscape

Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has been released in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and Fiji, with impressive presales and enthusiastic responses.

A review on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), widely quoted by global media outlets, highlights that the movie not only showcases the strong power of Chinese animation but also demonstrates the infinite possibilities of traditional Chinese mythology in the modern context.

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a movie poster of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province. (People's Daily Online/Geng Yuhe)

The seamless fusion of cultural heritage and innovation has allowed Chinese cinema to captivate audiences worldwide. In "Ne Zha 2," intricate cultural details - such as the mythical "boundary guardian beasts" inspired by the golden and bronze masks excavated from the Sanxingdui Ruins, and the humorous Sichuan dialect spoken by Ne Zha's mentor Taiyi Zhenren - highlight the ingenuity of Chinese filmmaking in reimagining traditional Chinese symbols for today's audience.

The profound and rich Chinese cultural heritage serves as an endless source of inspiration. The legendary figure of Ne Zha has evolved across different eras of artistic expression. By merging Eastern mythology with contemporary values and blending heroism with realism, "Ne Zha 2" delivers a seemingly stunning yet emotionally grounded ensemble story. The emotional values and realistic sentiments within the film reveal the depth and significance of fine traditional Chinese culture.

The film's narratives - such as a young person's growth and transformation, parental sacrifice and dedication, and the pursuit of justice - reflect shared experiences and universal emotions, allowing it to resonate with audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Other blockbuster films from this year's Spring Festival lineup have also garnered attention. "Detective Chinatown 1900" weaves personal destiny with national identity, offering both laughter and reflection: even in the face of adversity, the Chinese nation has shown remarkable strength, thanks to generations of selfless individuals who have sacrificed their own interests for the greater good.

Meanwhile, "Operation Hadal" reignites national pride among the Chinese people and reinforces the country's commitment to safeguarding world peace.

By embracing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, continuing to explore China's rich cultural legacy, and expressing Chinese values through compelling narratives, Chinese cinema will keep contributing Chinese wisdom to the global cultural landscape.

A woman walks by movie posters at a cinema in Boxing county, Binzhou, east China's Shandong province, Feb. 4, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bin)

The success of "Ne Zha 2" in both box office and reputation reflects the growing strength of China's animation and broader film industry. The film's closing credits list nearly 140 Chinese animation studios involved in the project, with all visual effects (VFX) produced by Chinese VFX teams. The booming Chinese film market has fueled the advancement of the country's VFX technology, creating a cycle of mutual growth.

From "Monkey King: Hero is Back" and "Legend of Deification" (known as "Jiang Zi Ya" in Chinese) reimagining Chinese classic mythology, to "Chang'an" bringing ancient Chinese poetry to life, Chinese animation teams have continuously experimented with innovation. By merging cutting-edge technologies with fine traditional Chinese culture, they have created a distinctive "Guochao" aesthetic, sparking the younger generation's interest in Chinese cultural heritage.

China's VFX industry is not only leading the world in technology but has also made major strides in content expression, providing a striking visual experience and artistic appeal rooted in Eastern aesthetics.

With each new release, Chinese cinema tells China's stories and showcases its values and strength. These films serve as new windows for the world to observe modern China and as cultural bridges that foster exchanges between China and other countries.

With its rich cultural heritage, diverse storytelling, and boundless creative potential, China's film industry is bound to bring more high-quality productions to global audiences. Through the combination of culture, storytelling, and technology, Chinese cinema will continue to win the hearts of viewers worldwide.

