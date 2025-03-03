China committed to open sci-tech cooperation for benefits of all

From the mountains of Indonesia, where the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway injects fresh momentum into regional development, to the deserts of Egypt transformed into fertile farmlands through advanced drilling technologies, and Tanzania's "Small Bean and Big Nutrition" project boosting agricultural yields–China's cutting-edge innovations and technological prowess are driving sustainable growth worldwide.

A woman shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the 2024 Global AI Product and Application Expo in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, Dec. 10, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Feng)

As a new wave of scientific and industrial revolution surges, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology are reshaping the global landscape. Nations universally seek to harness technological innovation as an engine for economic vitality. Yet, amid rising "decoupling" rhetoric and "small yard, high fences," the risk of widening development gaps due to technological divides looms large. The choice between monopolizing breakthroughs or actively extending their benefits to all will profoundly shape the trajectory of global modernization.

China, a pivotal player in global innovation, champions open collaboration and shared prosperity. Strengthening independent innovation while spearheading global technological advancement, the nation rejects zero-sum dominance. Instead, it aligns technological progress with its modernization goals and the broader welfare of humanity.

The lunar feat of Chang'e-6–the first-ever sample retrieval from the moon's far side, carrying international payloads–epitomizes this ethos: China's achievements belong to both the nation and the world.

Photo shows a 500 MW wind farm built by Power Construction Corporation of China in Egypt. (People's Daily/Shen Xiaoxiao)

Embracing AI's transformative potential, China advocates for open-source technologies and inclusive access, exemplified by its high-performance, freely accessible DeepSeek model. Such strides reflect a deliberate philosophy: integrating the ancient ethos of "harmonious coexistence" into modern innovation.

From co-developing satellites with other developing countries to opening the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) for global research, China fosters collaborative ecosystems. Initiatives like the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan and the China-Africa digital technology cooperation center underscore its resolve to dismantle technological hegemony, cultivating an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment. By intertwining open cooperation with breakthroughs in productive forces, China charts a path where shared advancements empower sustainable development–a testament to its role as an enabler of global modernization.

This commitment to both ambitious scientific breakthroughs and inclusive sharing of innovation inspires more nations to actively explore the vast frontiers of technology and enhances global access to cutting-edge advancements.

As China harnesses technological innovation to drive new quality productive forces, it remains steadfast in promoting progress through opening up and cooperation and advancing common development through shared innovation outcomes. In doing so, China is helping power global sustainable development and accelerate modernization worldwide.

A Lancang bullet train runs on the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos. (People's Daily/Sun Guangyong)

