High-quality Belt and Road cooperation creates opportunities for global growth

Amid rising protectionism and headwinds against economic globalization, the international community is closely following how China collaborates with partners to drive shared development.

The past year witnessed China actively constructing a new system for a higher-level open economy while achieving measurable advancements in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed by China, stands as a significant international public good and serves as a vital platform for fostering a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

A train runs along the China-Laos Railway in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan province, Nov. 17, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Yi)

Built upon the principles of planning together, building together and benefiting together, the initiative has attracted participation from over 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations. The sectors and scope of Belt and Road cooperation have continued to expand, while the level of cooperation has been further elevated.

This initiative has created a cooperation platform for common development and helped many developing countries speed up their march toward modernization.

The BRI embodies China's vision for bridging the global development gap. Through a systematic and multi-level cooperation framework, it directly addresses key global development challenges.

The initiative strengthens development foundations through "hard connectivity" in infrastructure, eliminates institutional barriers through "soft connectivity" in policy coordination, and fosters people-to-people bonds through "people-to-people connectivity." It injects new energy into addressing global issues such as infrastructure bottlenecks, lack of development momentum, and weak governance capacity.

The BRI has breathed new life into global trade by enhancing economic connectivity. With the operation of the China-Laos Railway, fruits freshly picked in Southeast Asian countries can reach markets in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province on the same day via the Lancang-Mekong Express service of the China-Laos Railway.

The gantry cranes at Greece's Piraeus Port are operating at full capacity, while the China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line cuts previous China-Europe maritime transportation by seven to 10 days.

In Peru, the opening of the Chancay Port has cut single-trip sea transport time between China and Peru to 23 days, slashing logistics costs by over 20 percent.

Students join a training session on automated production of a Luban Workshop in Thailand. (People's Daily/Sun Guangyong)

The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is underway, and key projects such as the China-Vietnam cross-border trains and Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link have made significant progress, creating new momentum for global connectivity and expanding space for world economic growth.

The BRI serves as a driving force for global modernization. The modernization China pursues is not for China alone, but for all countries, especially developing countries, through joint efforts. This reflects the broad vision of Chinese modernization in creating a new model for human advancement.

Global modernization should be pursued to enhance peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation and bring prosperity to all. This aligns seamlessly with the vision and goals of the BRI.

In the new era, China's Juncao technology is bringing prosperity to people in a number of countries; the Lancang-Mekong Sweet Spring Project has improved livelihood in the region; the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway accelerates the modernization of cities along its route.

These micro-level transformations are collectively shaping a macro development landscape. By prioritizing development, the BRI helps partner countries build new engines of economic growth, unlock development potential, and create broader opportunities for modernization worldwide.

The BRI also embodies China's commitment to carrying forward the Silk Road spirit. The Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit is the most important source of strength for Belt and Road cooperation.

A Chinese expert (left) checks a greenhouse for plant diseases and insect pests in Cape Verde. (Photo/Ding Hongchang)

This spirit is consistent with the ideal of "all states joining together in harmony and peace" long upheld by the Chinese nation, with the Chinese people's principles of amity, good neighborliness and "helping others to succeed while seeking our own success," and with the call of the times for peace, development and win-win cooperation.

Throughout history and today, China has consistently championed resolving differences through dialogue, opposing division through solidarity, and promoting development through cooperation - an approach that defines its role as an "enabler" in the global arena.

This vision is also at the heart of the BRI. In a world undergoing profound transformation, upheaval, and changes unseen in a century, the BRI serves as a vital source of positive energy.

As high-quality Belt and Road cooperation continues to focus on delivering high-standard, sustainable and people-centered projects, China will work with all partners to create new opportunities and contribute to global development and prosperity.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)