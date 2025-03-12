China calls for more humanitarian aid, economic cooperation in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 09:18, March 12, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday called for maintaining engagement with the Afghan interim government and expanding humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation for the country.

"Today, Afghanistan remains largely stable with a steadily improving economy and dynamic external relations, but the country also faces multiple challenges in humanitarian areas, development, terrorist threats, women's rights and interests, among others," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a UN Security Council meeting.

Stressing the importance of maintaining the engagement momentum with the Afghan interim government, Fu said that China supports the international community in cementing mutual trust with the government and addressing each other's concerns through dialogue.

He urged the Security Council to reinstate its package of exemptions to the travel ban imposed on the relevant personnel of the Afghan government and timely adjust the 1988 sanctions regime.

The envoy also appealed for increasing humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation in support of Afghanistan's recovery.

Around 23 million people require humanitarian assistance, and nearly 15 million people are acutely food insecure in the country, while only 3.5 percent of this year's humanitarian funding has been received, according to UN data.

"Major traditional donors have abruptly paused or reduced their aid to Afghanistan, seriously impacting its healthcare, education, and food and agriculture systems, and making the already difficult life of the Afghan people even more precarious," Fu said, calling on traditional donors, especially those historically responsible for the problems of the country, to resume and increase their aid and desist from using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador called on the Afghan government to continue countering all terrorist forces to eradicate the breeding ground for terrorism.

"All countries should abandon their geopolitical calculation and ideological biases and reject double standards and selectivity to safeguard the greater good of international counter-terrorism cooperation," he said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Afghanistan diplomatic relations, Fu said. "China has always been action-oriented in supporting the country's peace, stability, development and prosperity. We stand ready to work with all sides to strengthen Security Council unity and consensus to make greater contributions to addressing the Afghan issue."

