70 years of friendship builds solid foundation of mutual trust between China, Afghanistan

Xinhua) 16:56, January 22, 2025

KABUL, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- As China and Afghanistan mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, the bond between the people of China and Afghanistan is not only linked by a shared borderline but also rooted in mutual respect and sustained partnership.

As a neighboring country, China remains steadfast in supporting Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, the religious beliefs and national traditions of the Afghan people, and the path of development that the Afghan people have chosen independently. The Afghan side also respects China's core interests.

"China and Afghanistan share a long-standing history of amicable relations, characterized by trade, economic collaboration, and political connections," noted Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan caretaker government.

In recent years, China has provided tariff exemptions for exports from Afghanistan. On the eve of the opening of the 136th session of the China Import and Export Fair held in Guangzhou last year, many Afghan businessmen lined up daily outside the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan to apply for business visas.

They aimed to seize the opportunities presented by the steady development of China-Afghanistan trade relations. Afghan saffron, hand-woven carpets, pine nuts and precious stones frequently appear in exhibitions in multiple cities throughout China.

Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises have made notable investments in Afghanistan's infrastructure and livelihood projects, such as the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, Jamhoriat Hospital in the capital Kabul, and a teaching building along with an auditorium at Kabul University.

"Afghanistan is an economically developing country and China is an economically strong country in the region. The relations between the two countries are very important, and we should use all the facilities that we have in common economically," said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Afghan caretaker government.

China has consistently supported Afghanistan with essential relief items for impoverished and disaster-affected families.

Arafat Jamal, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Afghanistan, said: "We are immensely grateful for this important support from Chinese aid. It enables UNHCR to support displaced families who are struggling at difficult times so that they can meet their basic needs."

Meanwhile, China extended its assistance when Afghanistan faced natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, and avalanches.

To aid flood-impacted families in 2024, China contributed in cash to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, and acted swiftly to provide essential aid packages to thousands of families affected by flooding, including wheat, beans, blankets, clothing, and medicines.

In cultural and people-to-people exchanges, bilateral cooperation has also yielded fruitful results. Since the Confucius Institute was established at Kabul University in 2008, approximately 5,600 Afghan learners have participated in short-term training courses conducted by the institute and its affiliated Chinese language centers.

"When I started learning Chinese, it felt challenging, but daily practice made it fascinating. I plan to continue my studies in China after graduation." Ali, a student at the Confucius Institute at Kabul University, told Xinhua.

In recent years, cultural heritage preservation scholars from China and Afghanistan have undertaken several collaborative conservation and research projects at the Bamiyan Buddhas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These efforts have garnered widespread recognition for their effectiveness in preserving the millennium-old site.

Afghan journalist Gul Ahmad Wahaj said the relationship between the people of China and Afghanistan "is among the strongest and most harmonious, particularly in the cultural sphere."

"Looking to the next 70 years, China is willing to join hands with Afghanistan to pursue development and prosperity, promote regional peace and security, and foster mutual learning and cultural exchange," said Zhao Xing, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan.

