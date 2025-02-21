Feature: China Aid provides relief to Afghan returnees at border crossing

Xinhua) 13:25, February 21, 2025

TORKHAM, Afghanistan, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Standing next to his China-donated tent at the Torkham border crossing, Ahmad Fahim softly shared that he had returned to his homeland Afghanistan after spending two years as a refugee in neighboring Pakistan.

The tent, clearly marked with "China Aid" in both English and Chinese, serves as a temporary shelter that China has provided to support returnees in the war-torn nation as they crossed the border.

"I felt a sense of comfort when I saw the words 'China Aid' -- it reassured me that our friendly neighbor, China, stands by us in all circumstances," Fahim told Xinhua outside his tent in Torkham.

It is truly commendable that the Chinese government continues to support the Afghan people, he added.

As the head of a five-member family who recently returned from Pakistan, Fahim lamented the hardships of poverty, saying he has neither a home nor farmland to cultivate in his native Baghlan province.

However, he remains hopeful that further humanitarian assistance from China will help him and his fellow returnees rebuild their lives.

"We are looking forward to receiving more aid from China because many refugees have lost everything. The most urgent needs for returnees include clothing, food, and shelters to help them reorganize their lives and resettle in their homeland," said Fahim, a man in his 30s who appears to be well-educated.

Another returnee, Assadullah from eastern Nangarhar province, had spent the past four years as a refugee in Pakistan before recently returning to Afghanistan. He expressed his hope for assistance from donor nations and humanitarian organizations.

"Living as a refugee is incredibly difficult and painful. I hope aid organizations to help us build homes and create job opportunities," Assadullah told Xinhua at the Torkham crossing.

Assad, a 28-year-old uneducated father of four, had endured immense hardships during his time as a refugee. However, he is determined to contribute to the reconstruction of his war-ravaged country in any way he can.

"My plan is to first build a home for my family and then work as a brick kiln laborer," said Assad, who had previously worked as a daily wage laborer in Pakistan.

As the main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Torkham remains bustling around the clock, witnessing a continuous flow of returnees and trade transactions between the two neighboring countries.

Over the past year, nearly 2 million Afghan refugees mostly from Pakistan and Iran have returned home. As of September 2024, some 2 million Afghans still reside as refugees in Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude for China's humanitarian assistance, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, emphasized that "China deserves special thanks" for standing alongside the Afghan people in difficult times.

"We are deeply grateful to China for providing aid at such a critical moment, especially when a large number of Afghan refugees were returning from Iran and Pakistan. Their return coincided with natural disasters, and during such challenging times, we received China's support. Therefore, we extend our heartfelt thanks to China," Haqqani told Xinhua.

Addressing the challenges of managing returnees, Haqqani highlighted China's significant contributions, which include essential supplies such as tents, blankets, vehicles, ambulances, and water tankers. These items were distributed across various border crossings to help alleviate the hardships faced by the returnees.

According to the official, between 30 and 200 families crossed the Torkham border into Afghanistan daily.

Over the past years, China has provided a wide range of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, from COVID-19 vaccines to food and winter clothing, offering vital support to those in need during critical times.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)