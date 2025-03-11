China voices support for peaceful settlement of Ukraine crisis as U.S., Ukrainian officials set to meet

Xinhua) 16:22, March 11, 2025

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China supports all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis and hopes all parties can reach a just, lasting and acceptable solution, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

China is willing to continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

The Ukraine-U.S. meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah. It follows a rare shouting match at the White House between Trump and Zelensky in late February, which led to the cancellation of a bilateral minerals agreement and the subsequent suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)