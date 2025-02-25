China calls on Security Council to play constructive role in promoting peace talks on Ukraine

Xinhua) 14:48, February 25, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called on the UN Security Council to play a constructive role in forging consensus for peace and promoting peace talks, as the world marked the third anniversary of the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

"At present, when the Ukraine issue is at a critical juncture for a negotiated settlement, we expect the international community to create a favorable atmosphere for promoting a political solution to the crisis," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

China expects the United Nations and the Security Council to play a constructive role in forging consensus for peace among member states, and the actions of the council to further the call for peace by promoting peace talks, he said after voting on a draft resolution on Ukraine.

"The ultimate resolution of any conflict lies at the negotiation table," he said. "As we speak, the call for a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine issue is constantly on the rise, and the window for peace is opening."

Although the parties' positions may not be aligned, dialogue is still better than confrontation, and talks are better than fights, the envoy said, adding that China supports all efforts dedicated to peace, and supports the U.S.-Russia agreement to start peace talks.

"China expects all parties and stakeholders to participate in the peace talks at an appropriate time, so as to find a just and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns and to reach a binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties concerned," he said.

Fu urged Europe to play its part for peace, to jointly address the root causes of the crisis, and to find a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework, so as to achieve long-term security and stability on the European continent.

China stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis at the request of the parties concerned, taking into consideration the concerns of the international community, especially those of the Global South, he said.

The Security Council on Monday adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution appealing for a swift end to the conflict and urging a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. The resolution received 10 votes in favor, none against, and five abstentions from France, Britain, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia.

