Macron to visit U.S. for talks with Trump over Ukraine, tariffs

Xinhua) 08:38, February 21, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron (C), U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are pictured after their meeting in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by Henri Szwarc/Xinhua)

Beyond the Ukraine crisis, Macron will also address tariffs that Trump plans to impose on European products during his visit to the United States.

PARIS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the United States for discussions with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, focusing on the Ukraine issue and impending U.S. tariffs, French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to French television channel LCI, Haddad revealed that Macron had already spoken with Trump twice this week regarding Ukraine. "Our approach is to maintain dialogue with the president of the United States to ensure that the voice of the Europeans is heard in this negotiation," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2024. Macron met with Trump here prior to the inauguration ceremony for the restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Macron is expected to emphasize to Trump that "the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, and the future and security of Europe cannot be negotiated and decided without the Europeans." Haddad stressed that Europe has contributed more to Ukraine than the United States, and therefore, must have a say in the process.

Moreover, Macron will also address tariffs that Trump plans to impose on European products. "A trade war, protectionism is not in anyone's interest," the minister warned.

This week, Macron has hosted European and non-European partners twice to coordinate a common stance on Ukraine. Both meetings concluded with a unified position that any peace talks should include both Ukraine and Europe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)