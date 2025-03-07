China to continue to play constructive role in defusing Ukraine crisis: FM

Xinhua) 13:07, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Speaking of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China is ready to work with the international community, in light of the wills of the parties to the conflict, to continue to play its constructive role in resolving the crisis and realizing lasting peace.

China welcomes and supports all efforts for peace, said Wang while meeting the press on Friday. "At the same time, it is also important to see the complexity of the causes of the crisis."

"No one wins in a conflict, but everyone gains in peace. The negotiation table is where the conflict ends and peace starts," he added.

Although the relevant parties have not had their positions fully aligned, they all hope to have a fair and durable peace deal that is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned, according to Wang.

"And that is a valuable common point, and all the parties should jointly strive for it," he said.

"All parties should learn something from the crisis," Wang emphasized, adding that among many others, security should be mutual and equal, and no country should build its security on the insecurity of another.

"We should advocate and act on the new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and that is the way to truly realize lasting peace and security on the Eurasian continent and across the world," he said.

