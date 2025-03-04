China hopes for sustainable, lasting solution to Ukraine crisis: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:05, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution to the Ukraine crisis that takes into account each other's concerns, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which turned into a heated exchange last Friday.

Lin said that China will continue to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and the realization of peace.

In response to a question about whether China would send peacekeepers to Ukraine as some analysts have suggested, Lin said China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it.

"We support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis," Lin said, noting that China hopes that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns.

