China hopes for sustainable, lasting solution to Ukraine crisis: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution to the Ukraine crisis that takes into account each other's concerns, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which turned into a heated exchange last Friday.
Lin said that China will continue to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and the realization of peace.
In response to a question about whether China would send peacekeepers to Ukraine as some analysts have suggested, Lin said China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it.
"We support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis," Lin said, noting that China hopes that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns.
Photos
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
Related Stories
- Commentary: The West's profit-driven playbook resurfaces in Ukraine
- China calls on Security Council to play constructive role in promoting peace talks on Ukraine
- 3 years into Ukraine crisis, path to peace still laden with challenges
- China to continue to play constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis: spokesperson
- Trump "confident" about striking deal to end Ukraine conflict soon: White House
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.