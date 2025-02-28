Commentary: The West's profit-driven playbook resurfaces in Ukraine

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows smoke rising in the sky in Kiev, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

LONDON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Even as the ashes of conflict still smolder in Ukraine, Western predators have sprung into action, with their eyes firmly on the country's lootable riches.

Mineral resources have become a prime target for exploitation. Earlier this week, officials in Ukraine and the U.S. administration said they had reached a preliminary deal that would give the United States revenues from Ukraine's minerals and other natural resources.

Not to be left behind, the European Union scrambled to secure its own share. A senior EU official has also reportedly proposed a "mutually beneficial" agreement on Ukraine's critical minerals.

According to a study by the Kiev School of Economics, Ukraine is home to over 100 significant deposits of critical minerals, as well as modest reserves of oil and natural gas.

The country also holds deposits of 20 out of the 50 minerals identified by the U.S. Geological Survey as essential for America's economic growth and defense, including titanium, lithium and rare earths.

Ukraine also possesses Europe's largest reserves of uranium, which is used in both nuclear energy and nuclear weapons. Oil and natural gas fields are scattered across multiple Ukrainian regions, with pre-conflict surveys indicating offshore natural gas reserves as well.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

As the United States and the EU vie for access to these resources, Ukraine finds itself caught between competing interests, its sovereignty increasingly endangered by external pressures.

This transatlantic competition resembles the Scramble for Africa from the late 19th to the early 20th century, in which European imperial powers claimed control of most African territory.

At the time, Belgian King Leopold II portrayed himself as a civilized force in "Darkest Africa." But in reality, he exploited the region for massive profits from rubber trade, while committing unspeakable atrocities in Congo.

Today, Western politicians are closely engaged with Ukraine under the banner of post-war reconstruction. Yet what truly lies under the table are blueprints for lithium mines and rare-earth refineries.

History seems to repeat itself, though the plunderers change. When the British colonized Australia in 1788, they declared the land mass "terra nullius (land belonging to no one)." In 2025, when American officials claim that Ukraine agreed to jointly develop the wealth of natural resources, the call for "anything we can get" is no different from the demand made by Spanish conquistador Pizarro for Inca Empire's gold.

Unlike the cannons and warships of the past, today's resource hunters are more adept at using clauses in agreements. This system operates smoothly in Ukraine today: American military aid turns into debts that ensnare Ukraine, while EU reconstruction funds become options on resources. With every new agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the country's future is under more strings of control.

Looking back on history, from Spain's Silver Fleet to American oil tycoons, the genes of plunder remain embedded in Western geopolitical strategies. When Europeans claimed that "Ukraine's future is in Europe," what was in their minds was probably a map of mineral resources.

As some celebrate minerals deals, the Dnieper flows like a silent witness, its waters rippling with the quiet transactions that shape a nation's fate, sold piece by piece to the powers that used Ukraine as a proxy.

