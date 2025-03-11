Conservation dividends soaring at Poyang Lake

13:45, March 11, 2025 By Zhao Ruinan ( China Daily

Migratory birds at Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province. (Photo/China Daily)

When Lu Xubo reflects on his 20 years of photographing migratory birds around China's largest freshwater lake, he says the strongest impression he has is that birds now exist more harmoniously with humans.

"People used to say that harmonious coexistence between humans and animals only existed in other countries, but we have had it here for a long time. You can see birds everywhere around Poyang Lake," he said.

Lu, a native of Yichun, Jiangxi province, is an avid bird photographer. He began taking images of migratory birds at Poyang Lake in the province's north in 2004, and discovered it was a rewarding and interesting pursuit.

"Photographing birds is quite different from photographing people. Birds are agile and active, making it challenging to capture a striking photo, as these moments are often fleeting and hard to reproduce," Lu said.

"Jiangxi has a natural geographical advantage. In winter, Poyang Lake attracts tens of thousands of migratory birds. Whenever this occurs, I join other bird enthusiasts at the lake to photograph these beautiful creatures."

Poyang Lake is a globally important wetland and serves as one of the most significant wintering grounds for migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. Over 95 percent of the world's white cranes, more than 80 percent of Oriental white storks, and over 70 percent of white-naped cranes spend the winter in the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve.

At the end of November, Poyang Lake starts the peak season for migratory birds, which lasts until March.

Patience the key

Photographing birds often requires several days or even a week of effort, according to Lu. One of his most memorable experiences was four years ago, when he and a group of friends traveled to Duchang county in Jiujiang city to take pictures of migratory birds.

To capture the best photos, they would wake up at 2 am, take a boat to a small island, and hide behind a bamboo shelter, remaining there all day.

"It's worth it. We truly love these migratory birds; they feel like the spirits of nature. When I first began photographing birds, not many people were coming, but now more and more people are joining our team," Lu said.

Huang Bin, 56, is a photographer who recently started focusing on migratory birds. He serves as chairman of the Yichun Photography Association and has over 30 years of photography experience, mainly of people.

Over the past two years, he has driven several hundred kilometers from Yichun to the shores of Poyang Lake, where he sets up his telephoto lens to capture images of migratory birds. "In recent years, Poyang Lake has seen an increase in visitors. Many come for bird-watching, bird photography, or as part of study groups. Schools and organizations take children to observe birds in their natural habitats," he said.

The first time he went bird-watching was with his family a few years ago, when he accompanied his children on an educational field trip. "I fell in love with the birds. Now, I usually go out to photograph and watch birds once or twice a month in winter. It's a very enjoyable thing," he said.

Many migratory birds are classified as first-level national protected animals. "Although we may not see them often, we can enjoy rare wildlife in our hometown and take beautiful photos, which brings us great happiness," Huang said.

Shi Shuiping, director of the Duchang County Migratory Bird Nature Reserve Management Office, said that since fishing was banned in Poyang Lake, the number of migratory birds has been on the rise.

In 2002, a fishing ban was put in place each spring. A year-round fishing ban was later introduced in 2021 by the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs for a 10-year period, to protect aquatic resources and biodiversity.

The bans have coincided with a rise in the number of tourists visiting the area to observe and photograph the birds.

"Every year, many ecological and photography enthusiasts travel from far and wide to Poyang Lake. With the nature protection efforts in place, the environment is continuously improving," Shi said.

Every two years, Jiangxi hosts what is billed as the International Birdwatching Season, which attracts bird-watching enthusiasts from around the world.

Visitors can explore various birdwatching spots in Nanchang, Jiujiang, Shangrao, and other areas to enjoy the stunning scenery of the Poyang Lake wetlands, Shi said

"We have established three protection stations in Duchang county. Each station has four to five patrol personnel responsible for daily patrols and ensuring the security of the lake area," the official said.

Arrival of the species

The Jiangxi Poyang Lake Nature Reserve has grown significantly over the years, going from having no protection stations to more than a dozen now that cover almost the entire area of Poyang Lake.

After more than 20 years of conservation efforts, the ecological condition of Poyang Lake has improved, leading to yearly increases in the number of migratory birds that winter there.

The number of bird species in the reserve has risen from an initial 310 to 381.

Notably, the population of white-naped cranes has seen remarkable growth, increasing from over 100 in the 1980s to between 2,900 and 3,000 in the 1990s.

Currently, the population is stable at around 3,600 to 4,000, which accounts for 98 percent of the world's total population of the crane species.

Wucheng township is famous for the sight of cranes gathering along the lake's shore.

Wang Xiaolong, a patrol officer at the town's protection and management station, said that the migratory birds that winter in the protected area include Oriental white storks, small swans, white egrets, and white-fronted geese, and total more than 160,000.

Since International Birdwatching Season was first held in Wucheng in 2019, "more and more tourists have come to watch birds. Now there are more and more bird-watching facilities, including restaurants and hotels," Wang said.

Wucheng is situated at the confluence of the Ganjiang River, Poyang Lake, and Xiuhe River. It is recognized as one of Jiangxi's "Four Famous Towns" and serves as a crucial bird protection zone of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve.

On Dec 5, 2019, the China Wildlife Conservation Association awarded Wucheng, Yongxiu county, the title of "China's migratory bird town".

In the first three quarters of 2023, Wucheng welcomed a total of 754,600 Chinese and international tourists.

Guide jobs boosted

The bird-watching boom at Poyang Lake has also led to the emergence of a specialized job — birdwatching guides.

One such professional is Yu Penghai.

During the bird-watching season, he guides tourists from around the world at Poyang Lake, where they can observe and photograph various bird species.

He shares his expertise and knowledge, points out the best locations for photography, and provides insights about different bird species.

"Now is the peak season for migratory birds, and many bird-watching tourists come to find us. Typically, we explore the lake region a few days in advance to identify the best birdwatching spots before we provide guide services to visitors," he said.

Yu, who is from Wuyuan county, Jiangxi, has worked as a bird-watching guide for 16 years.

"I am familiar with over 500 bird species, which represent nearly half of all bird species in China. Everyone affectionately calls me 'bird brother'," he said.

"The ecology here is improving, which is evident from the rising number of birds. In the past, one could only observe them from a distance of several hundred meters, but now it's much easier to get closer. People can approach migratory birds to within about 100 meters."

Shen Zhenyu is one of Yu's clients. In late November, he traveled from Chengdu, Sichuan province, to Yugan, a county neighboring Poyang Lake, to photograph birds.

"I successfully captured one of the main target birds, the crane. Without an experienced bird guide, it would indeed be difficult to find them in an area as vast as Poyang Lake," Shen said.

Yu said that not only are Chinese visiting the lake, but there has also been an increase in foreign tourists coming to observe migratory birds.

"This year, we have welcomed over a dozen groups of foreign tourists for bird-watching. As a result, bird-watching and bird photography have emerged as new forms of tourism."

Bird enthusiasts have significantly contributed to the improved ecological environment of Poyang Lake.

Lu, who previously served as a political adviser in Wanzai county in Jiangxi, proposed a bird protection plan in 2019.

He has also published albums and organized photography exhibitions to combat illegal hunting.

"Migratory birds are the spirits of nature. I hope that I can not only use my camera to capture their images but also inspire those around me to join in protecting them," said Lu.

