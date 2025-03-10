Jiangxi offers new insight into managing soil erosion

15:56, March 10, 2025 By Yan Dongjie, Zhao Ruinan ( China Daily

China has gained valuable experience in combating soil erosion and improving ecological environments, with Jiangxi province serving as a noteworthy example that offers important insights for the world, an expert in soil conservation said.

"The state of soil conservation is a crucial indicator of ecosystem quality and stability," said Zheng Haijin, director of the Soil and Water Conservation Research Institute at the Jiangxi Academy of Water Science and Engineering.

"In recent years, Jiangxi has seen a significant enhancement in ecosystem quality, driven by soil erosion control efforts that involve scientific planning and systematic governance. This provides a reference model for the governance of red soil regions globally," she said.

The latest official data indicates that the area affected by soil erosion in Jiangxi has decreased by 14 percent since 2013, with a soil conservation rate exceeding 86.5 percent.

The soil conservation rate measures the ratio of non-eroded land to total land in a region.

Zheng, a delegate to the 14th National People's Congress who has dedicated 20 years to soil conservation, has witnessed how technological innovation is reshaping the ecological landscape of this red soil region.

"The 'Research plus Transformation' approach is the unique formula for Jiangxi province," Zheng said.

After years of exploration, experts have developed a comprehensive technical system for identifying, diagnosing and systematically managing soil erosion in red soil areas.

"Soil erosion causes reduced land productivity, ecosystem destruction, water scarcity and increased nonpoint source pollution, presenting significant challenges to ecological civilization," Zheng said.

Effective governance begins with monitoring.

Zheng's team has developed an integrated monitoring technology combining satellite remote sensing, drones and ground sensors. This technology has become a vital tool for Jiangxi in addressing the complex issue of soil erosion in red soil regions.

"Now, with advanced monitoring systems, we can identify soil erosion as small as one-tenth of a hectare anywhere," she said.

Taking Ganzhou city as an example, influenced by various factors including natural geography, the region was once one of the most severely eroded areas in southern China.

The soil conservation efforts in Ganzhou began in 1951 and, after decades of continuous and scientific governance, the once "desert" now adorns a green attire, showcasing lush mountains and clear waters everywhere.

"This transformation highlights the significant achievements of watershed management, creating a stunning emblem of ecological governance known as the Gannan Model," Zheng said.

Data from the National Red Soil Improvement Engineering Research Center indicates that red soil covers about 22.7 percent of China's total land area, with 36 percent of cultivated land found in these regions. Jiangxi has the highest proportion of red soil of all provincial-level regions, at 70.7 percent.

In addition to Jiangxi, many regions in China have also achieved great success in soil erosion control. Last year, China achieved major advancements in soil conservation, adding 64,000 sq km of erosion control areas and raising the conservation rate to 72.83 percent, official data said.

Changting county in Fujian province was once one of the most severely eroded areas in China, with sparse mountain vegetation and coverage ranging from 5 percent to 40 percent, earning it the nickname Flame Mountain.

Since 2012, Changting has significantly enhanced its governance efforts by implementing a series of key ecological construction projects, including the comprehensive treatment of small watersheds and the improvement of terraced land.

The soil erosion rate in Changting has dropped from 31.5 percent to 6.78 percent. Through the development of eco-tourism and green industries, such as the understory economy, the per capita disposable income of rural residents has grown from 2,431 yuan in 2000 to 18,149 yuan ($2,508) in 2020.

The "Changting experience" is now promoted nationwide.

Like Jiangxi, Changting employs advanced technologies, including drone aerial surveying, to enhance soil conservation standards and monitoring systems.

An Lizhe, former president of Beijing Forestry University and an expert in ecology, said Changting's practices are vital for effective soil erosion management and ecological civilization development both in China and globally.

They present a new model for transitioning from ecological poverty alleviation to ecological revitalization, providing insights for regions facing soil erosion while balancing greenness and prosperity, An said.

During this year's two sessions, Zheng proposed enhancing research on "soil conservation and desertification prevention" to better promote environmental and ecological protection.

The expert expressed confidence in the future of ecological protection. "When the province's soil conservation rate target is raised to 86.57 percent by the end of this year, it means we will uphold a more solid ecological barrier for the Yangtze River Economic Belt."

