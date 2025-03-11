Advisory: Schedule for China's NPC session on March 11
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday:
-- In the morning, the NPC session will hold group meetings of deputies to deliberate the draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
-- The presidium of the NPC session will hold its fourth meeting in the morning.
-- The session will hold its closing meeting in the afternoon. The deputies will vote on a draft resolution on the government work report, a draft decision on amending the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels, a draft resolution on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and the 2025 plan for national economic and social development, a draft resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and the central and local budgets for 2025, and draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
