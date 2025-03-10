Trending in China | The decorative elegance of Pankou knots

(People's Daily App) 16:49, March 10, 2025

Pankou knots, also known as frog fasteners, are a stunning example of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. More than just functional fasteners for the cheongsam, these intricate knots serve as elegant embellishments, much like delicate jewelry. When paired with the cheongsam's form-fitting silhouette, Pankou buttons create a perfect fusion of form and function, embodying the essence of Chinese aesthetics and centuries-old fashion heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan and Tian Weijie)

