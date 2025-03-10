Home>>
Trending in China | The decorative elegance of Pankou knots
(People's Daily App) 16:49, March 10, 2025
Pankou knots, also known as frog fasteners, are a stunning example of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. More than just functional fasteners for the cheongsam, these intricate knots serve as elegant embellishments, much like delicate jewelry. When paired with the cheongsam's form-fitting silhouette, Pankou buttons create a perfect fusion of form and function, embodying the essence of Chinese aesthetics and centuries-old fashion heritage.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan and Tian Weijie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Snow scenery of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, NW China's Qinghai
- In pics: Blooming rapeseed flowers in S China's Guangxi
- Blooming bougainvillea turn pedestrian bridges into "sky gardens" in S China's Guangzhou
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.