China-Japan-ROK journalist exchange program 2025 wraps up

Xinhua) 15:37, March 09, 2025

SEOUL, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The ninth trilateral journalist exchange program among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, organized by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) based in Seoul, wrapped up here on Saturday.

The program is annually held to deepen understanding of trilateral cooperation and explore future directions for cooperation among the three countries.

This year's program centers on the theme "Trilateral Cooperation: Toward a Shared Future." The delegation was led by TCS Deputy Secretary-General Zushi Shuji.

When addressing the closing ceremony, TCS Secretary-General Lee Hee-sup emphasized that journalists hold the power to bridge gaps and highlight shared aspirations and culture of the three countries.

Media has played an extremely important role in fostering mutual trust and cooperation, he noted.

Stories you craft from this experience will be told to the public, thus contributing to shaping the future of trilateral cooperation, Lee added.

During the one-week stay in Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul, 12 journalists had discussions, joint interviews and cultural exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and deepen journalistic collaboration.

