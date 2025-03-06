China's Bu wins opening match at ATP 1000 Indian Wells Masters

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Bu Yunchaokete secured a straight-set victory over Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the ATP 1000 Indian Wells Masters here on Wednesday.

Bu, 23, competing at the event for the first time, edged past the 19-year-old local 7-5, 6-4 in a tightly contested match on center court.

"I'm super nervous," Bu admitted. "But I'm also super excited because it's my first time in Indian Wells and I can play in the center court with the next generation."

Bu, currently ranked No. 71, revealed his ambition to crack the world's top 50 this season. "I just push myself and try to enjoy every day."

The victory follows his breakthrough run at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he claimed his first Masters-level win. Bu will meet Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who enjoyed a bye in the first round.

