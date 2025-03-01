Tanzanian president hails steady rise in cargo handling at Chinese-upgraded Tanga Port

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-upgraded Tanga Port now handles over 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually, an increase from the previous capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Friday.

"The upgrading of the port has massively improved its efficiency," Hassan addressed the nation at the end of her visit to the Tanga region.

The Tanga Port was upgraded by China Harbor Engineering Company Limited, a leading Chinese state-owned construction firm.

Hassan said the upgrade has also created jobs for local youth, with plans also underway to transform the port into a dedicated hub for handling fertilizers and agricultural products.

In October 2024, Donald Gaile, acting manager of the Tanga Port, said the upgrade involved dredging and constructing 450-meter-long berths, allowing ships to dock directly at the pier and offload cargo.

Gaile said the port can now accommodate ships carrying over 100,000 tonnes of cargo from around the world.

