Chinese medical team provides free healthcare to over 5,000 residents in Zanzibar

Xinhua) 14:14, March 01, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 5,000 local residents in Tanzania's Zanzibar benefited from the 34th Chinese medical team's free clinic week, which concluded on Friday.

The free clinic, held at Kitogani Hospital in the South Unguja region, provided essential medical services to local communities.

During the four-day event, Chinese experts collaborated with local medical staff to offer comprehensive diagnosis and treatment across multiple departments, including internal medicine, surgery, urology, gynecology, ophthalmology, traditional Chinese medicine, dentistry and otolaryngology.

After receiving treatment, many residents expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese doctors for their exceptional medical expertise and dedication.

The medical camp not only delivered much-needed healthcare services to Zanzibar's residents but also strengthened cooperation between China and Zanzibar in the health sector.

The free clinic week was organized at the invitation of the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation.

Mariam H. Mwinyi, founder of the foundation and wife of Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, expressed her sincere appreciation for the Chinese medical team's contributions, saying that their efforts have brought tangible health benefits to the people of Zanzibar.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)