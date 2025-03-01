6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern Maluku province early Saturday without triggering large waves, the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported.

The tremor struck at 4:58 a.m. Jakarta time on Saturday (2158 GMT Friday), with the epicenter located 167 km southeast of the Banda Islands at a depth of 158 km beneath the seafloor, the agency said.

The quake was recorded at an intensity of III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Banda Naira Island, Central Maluku Regency, and Saumlaki town, Maluku Tenggara Barat Regency, according to the agency.

It was also felt in West Papua province, where it registered at an intensity of II MMI in Sorong town, the agency added.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the tremor was not strong enough to generate large waves.

Indonesia, an archipelago home to 127 active volcanoes, lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone prone to frequent earthquakes.

