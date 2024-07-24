The Cultural Silk Road: Win-win cooperation between China and Indonesia

Indonesia, the "Land of a Thousand Islands," is the largest and most populous nation in Southeast Asia, and a pioneer in jointly building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Recently, People's Daily Online travelled to Indonesia to uncover the captivating tales of diverse civilizations coexisting and flourishing together.

From sharing a ride on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train with a local musician praising China-Indonesia joint development, to capturing the passion and tradition of local calligraphy enthusiasts at the Indonesian Calligraphy and Painting Institute, all the way to visiting a vocational high school in Jakarta where Chinese language classrooms echoed with the sound of students’ reading and laughter … multiple stories of collaboration, joint development and mutual understanding between China and Indonesia were recorded.

As an Indonesian proverb goes, "Money is easy to get, but friends are hard to find." The ancient Maritime Silk Road left a legacy of friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Indonesian people, and the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative will propel this profound friendship to an even broader future.

