Indonesia targets million-plus Chinese visitors in 2024

15:38, June 04, 2024 By Huang Lanlan ( Global Times

Women perform a traditional Indonesian-style dance at a tourism promotion event in Shanghai on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Indonesia in Shanghai)

Indonesia is working hard to market itself as an attractive destination for Chinese tourists, and is hoping to draw 1 to 1.5 million Chinese visitors in 2024, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MOTCE) said on Monday.

Indonesia received about 787,000 travelers from China in 2023, making China the fourth-biggest source of international visitors, the ministry revealed at an Indonesia-themed tourism promotion event in Shanghai on Monday.

Indonesia, with its vast archipelago of over 17,000 islands, is a country that epitomizes diversity in every aspect, said Consul General of Indonesia in Shanghai Berlianto Situngkir, in a welcome speech he delivered at the event.

There is a lot of potential “to promote cultural exchange, economic growth, and mutual understanding between nations, especially Indonesia and China,” said Situngkir.

Indonesia’s beautiful beaches, volcanoes, cuisine, and the hospitality of local people make it attractive particularly to Chinese tourists. “Moreover, the number of direct flights [between Indonesia and China] is increasing,” he told the Global Times after the event on Monday.

As of May, there are direct flights connecting 14 Chinese cities – such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Guangzhou – with some major travel destinations across Indonesia, including Jakarta and Bali.

Situngkir praised the growth in direct flights for offering Chinese tourists to Indonesia more convenience, adding that when he flew from Indonesia to Shanghai, the direct flight took less than six hours.

“As more people are looking for ways to improve [travel] efficiency, the direct flights will boost connectivity in the tourism industry,” he said to the Global Times.

Over recent months, China has seen an inbound tourism boom, due to its relaxed entry policies and improved services for international visitors. Situngkir said that he is also glad to recommend China as a tourist destination for Indonesian visitors.

Both Indonesia and China are rich in culture, and they are complementary in scenery and cultural heritage, said Situngkir. “Tourism is a big contributor to the enhancement of understanding between people of the two countries,” he noted. “As more travelers physically go to enjoy the natural beauty and culture of each other’s country, people-to-people exchanges grow.”

Under the theme “Wonderful Indonesia,” the tourism promotion event was co-organized by the MOTCE, the Consulate General of Indonesia in Shanghai, and KAI Wisata, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned railway company Kereta Api Indonesia.

The event included a one-hour round table session at the end, at which some 40 Chinese purchasers and 20 Indonesian sellers in tourism and related industries sat together and talked about potential business cooperation face-to-face.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)