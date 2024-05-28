Tourism trade show looks to tap Chinese market further

Xinhua) 08:21, May 28, 2024

People visit a booth of Malaysia at ITB China 2024 in Shanghai, east China, May 27, 2024. The 3-day ITB China 2024, a leading B2B travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off in Shanghai of China on Monday, attracting more than 600 organizations and companies related to tourism industry from more than 80 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A major business-to-business travel trade show dedicated to helping tour operators and industry professionals tap further into the Chinese tourism market opened on Monday in Shanghai.

Running from May 27 to 29, ITB China 2024 boasts a lineup of over 600 exhibitors from more than 80 countries and regions. This year's event is themed "Thrive in Transformation, Reach New Heights. Together," reflecting the importance of adaptability and innovation in the travel industry, as well as the huge, untapped potential of the Chinese travel market.

ITB China 2024 has expanded by 60 percent from last year and is hosting a variety of keynote speeches, panel discussions and dialogues to foster collaboration and mutual support.

"Since 2023, China's travel market has been on a steady positive trajectory, and with the impact of improved visa policies and increased flight capacity, China's travel market is showing strong signs of growth at the start of 2024," said David Axiotis, vice president for the China market at Messe Berlin GmbH.

Noting that the buyer's market this year is buzzing with even stronger demand and a much greater number of participants, Axiotis said the event is expected to support the company's global partners in "finding their Chinese counterparts and reaching new heights for their China travel business in the coming years."

Shanghai welcomed nearly 1.9 million inbound visitors from January to April this year, an increase of 205 percent year on year.

People visit the booth of Italy at ITB China 2024 in Shanghai, east China, May 27, 2024. The 3-day ITB China 2024, a leading B2B travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off in Shanghai of China on Monday, attracting more than 600 organizations and companies related to tourism industry from more than 80 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

People visit a booth of Maldives at ITB China 2024 in Shanghai, east China, May 27, 2024. The 3-day ITB China 2024, a leading B2B travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off in Shanghai of China on Monday, attracting more than 600 organizations and companies related to tourism industry from more than 80 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

A staff member of Trip.com Group introduces online products to a visitor at ITB China 2024 in Shanghai, east China, May 27, 2024. The 3-day ITB China 2024, a leading B2B travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off in Shanghai of China on Monday, attracting more than 600 organizations and companies related to tourism industry from more than 80 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)