China, Indonesia hold meeting of high-level dialogue cooperation mechanism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the Fourth Meeting of the China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, in Indonesia, April 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday co-chaired the Fourth Meeting of the China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, exchanged in-depth views and reached broad consensus on practical cooperation in the next stage.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Indonesia, both representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies, enjoy profound traditional friendship and close and in-depth cooperation. In the past year, leaders of the two countries held two important meetings, which provided strategic guidance for the development of China-Indonesia relations.

Wang said that China has always regarded Indonesia as a partner with a common purpose for development and a good partner for cooperation, and has always viewed and developed friendly relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China is ready to work with Indonesia to advance on the path of modernization with each other's respective characteristics, follow the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, make full use of the coordinating role of the high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanism, and jointly build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future of higher level and quality, Wang said.

Luhut congratulated China on the successful holding of the annual sessions of its top legislature and top political advisory body, also known as the "two sessions", and expressed confidence that China will achieve high-quality modernization and make greater achievements in development.

He said that Indonesia has successfully held a general election. The new government will continue its friendly policy towards China, firmly adhere to the one-China principle and remain committed to deepening the constructive cooperation between the two countries, adding that Indonesia-China cooperation will bring more benefits to the people of the two countries and the region and play a positive role in achieving peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific.

Wang said that China is willing to deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indonesia's development strategy in all aspects, ensure that the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway remains a shining example of Belt and Road cooperation, build two more new flagship projects, namely the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," expand cooperation in the three key areas of digital economy, green development and improving people's livelihood, to inject new momentum into high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China and Indonesia should jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, jointly defend the legitimate development rights of both countries and safeguard the normal international economic and trade order, Wang said.

During the meeting, the two sides fully reviewed the progress and confirmed the direction in their cooperation in various fields, agreed to strengthen the connection between corresponding departments, ensure effective implementation of projects, pushing for greater results in their comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also attended the meeting.

