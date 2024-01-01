How a Chinese NEV contributes to greener mobility in Indonesia

This undated file photo shows an assembly line of SAIC-GM-Wuling in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Liuzhou is a well-known city for automobiles in China. It is home to renowned automotive companies like SAIC-GM Wuling. These companies, in partnership with the government, are actively working on developing new models that combine the promotion and use of new energy vehicles with industrial growth.

This aerial photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows a provincial-level new energy vehicle lab in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A customer tries a new energy vehicle at a car sales center in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

When you walk in Liuzhou, you will find the city a paradise for small and lightweight new energy vehicles. This has even become a popular attraction for visitors to the city.

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a parking lot designated to new energy vehicles in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Meanwhile, Liuzhou-based automobile manufacturers are making inroads into overseas markets. Indonesia, the biggest economy among ASEAN countries, is a significant partner in the "Belt and Road" initiative. Since 2015, SAIC-GM-Wuling has invested 1 billion U.S. dollars in Indonesia to establish an automotive industrial park that serves the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows the factory of Wuling Motors Indonesia, a subsidiary of the major Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling in Bekasi, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

People take photos of Wuling Air EVs at Wuling Motors Indonesia, a subsidiary of the major Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling in Bekasi, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

SAIC-GM-Wuling has shared its related technologies, such as vehicle-to-everything, smart voice, and advanced driver assistance systems, with its Indonesian subsidiary. This has helped in the development of the supply chains and created around 8,000 job opportunities in Indonesia.

A staff member works at a car assembly line of Wuling Motors Indonesia, a subsidiary of the major Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling in Bekasi, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Air EV is an electric vehicle produced by SAIC-GM-Wuling for global markets. Its predecessor is the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, which originated in Liuzhou, Guangxi. This model gained popularity among global users due to its compact and lightweight body, trendy design, and affordable price.

In August 2022, the first Wuling Air EV was made in Indonesia. The Wuling Air EV received a positive response from local consumers upon its introduction due to its competitive pricing for new energy vehicles. Additionally, its performance and appearance are both practical, making it an exceptional car model.

A car owner recharges his Wuling Air EV in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

People attend the launching event of a new Wuling Air EV model at the booth of Wuling at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 in Tangerang of Banten province, Indonesia, Aug. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

During the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta this September, a total of 150 Wuling Air EV new energy vehicles, which are produced by the Indonesian subsidiary of the Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling, were utilized to transport the delegates. These vehicles, adorned with a unique design showcasing the summit logo and a local cultural pattern, have garnered considerable interest.

Three Wuling Air EVs are seen in front of the venue of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

A Wuling Air EV is seen waiting in front of the venue of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows the logo of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on a Wuling Air EV for the summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This is not the first instance of a Chinese new energy vehicle brand being present at an international conference. In 2022, during the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 300 Wuling Air EVs were also deployed as official vehicles, offering transportation services for participants.

Wuling Air EVs are pictured at the main venue of the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2022. These new energy vehicles, all provided by SAIC General Motors Wuling Motor Indonesia, are official vehicles for transit service to delegates and staff members of the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit being held in Bali. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

As the trade and investment cooperation deepens between China and Indonesia, the two countries will continue seeking to achieve greater synergy in green industries including the manufacturing of NEVs.

