288 returned cultural relics exhibited at Indonesia's National Museum
Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)
The Netherlands has returned 288 cultural relics taken during the colonial era to Indonesia.
Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)
Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)
Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)
Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)
Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.