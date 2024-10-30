We Are China

288 returned cultural relics exhibited at Indonesia's National Museum

Ecns.cn) 11:23, October 30, 2024

Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)

The Netherlands has returned 288 cultural relics taken during the colonial era to Indonesia.

Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)

Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)

Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)

Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)

Visitors view an artifact, returned from the Netherlands, at the National Museum of Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhiquan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)