Indonesia's Mt. Ibu erupts, triggering second-highest aviation alert
(Xinhua) 18:59, November 14, 2024
JAKARTA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted on Thursday, sending a column of ash up to 3 km high and prompting the second-highest aviation alert, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center.
The eruption occurred at 14:22 p.m. local time, spewing gray ash to the west of the crater.
Residents have been prohibited from engaging in activities within a 5-km radius of the crater and were advised to wear face masks when conducting activities outside.
An aviation notice has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting flights around Mount Ibu.
Standing at 1,325 meters, Mount Ibu is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.
