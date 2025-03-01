Chinese ambassador calls for objective, rational views from Australia on Chinese fleet drills

Xinhua) 13:13, March 01, 2025

CANBERRA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The training activities of the Chinese naval fleet have always been safe, standardized and professionally operated in line with the relevant international laws and practices, and it is hoped that the Australian side would view this matter objectively and rationally, and refrain from misjudging and overreacting, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told Australian media.

Xiao made the statement in an exclusive interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania on Thursday.

Recently, China and Australia have maintained close communication through diplomatic channels in Beijing, Canberra and other multilateral occasions. Spokespersons from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense have also made statements on this matter. China's position is very clear, Xiao said.

The People's Liberation Army is strictly disciplined and consistently abides by international law and basic norms of international relations, he said, adding China conducted live-fire drills toward the sea after repeatedly issuing safety notices in advance. China's actions are entirely in line with international law and common international practices.

Regarding how long in advance the notice should be made, in fact, international law does not specify this issue, and countries have different practices. China's current practice is entirely appropriate, Xiao said.

The ambassador said China and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners. The term "partner" indicates that the two countries are friends, not foes or rivals. China has always regarded Australia as an important partner, and there is no need for Australia to feel concerned about the actions of the Chinese fleet.

