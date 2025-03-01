Chinese police push further campaign to combat, control drugs

Xinhua) 11:38, March 01, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- From January 2024 to January 2025, Chinese police nationwide cracked approximately 38,000 cases involving drug-related crimes, seizing over 28 tonnes of drugs of various kinds, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Friday.

As part of a national anti-drug campaign, public security authorities during the period apprehended seven criminal fugitives on their wanted list who were involved in serious drug-related offenses, said the MPS.

To rein in the production of drugs, Chinese police in 2024 handled 151 cases involving drug-making, with over 1,400 tonnes of material seized.

In addition, public security authorities have reinforced control over both the usage and export of narcotic chemicals, adding a series of new items to the strict control list over the past year, said the MPS.

To tackle global and regional drug issues, China has strengthened international cooperation with key countries and regions, further consolidated the mechanism for bilateral dialogues, and conducted joint anti-drug operations to crack down on relevant crimes and bring fugitives to justice, said the MPS.

