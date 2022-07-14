State Councilor urges efforts to improve narcotics control

Xinhua) 09:32, July 14, 2022

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Zhao Kezhi has called for efforts to improve narcotics control work and continue the people's war against drugs in the new era.

Zhao, also director of the National Narcotics Control Commission, made the remarks at a teleconference on narcotics control on Tuesday.

Zhao called for solid efforts to improve the control of narcotic drugs and related materials, strengthen law enforcement capacity, and promote the application of science and technology.

He also stressed the need for commitment to pursue global governance and deepen international cooperation on the subject.

