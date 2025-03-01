China's copyright registration surpasses 10.6 mln in 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's total number of copyright registrations in 2024 surpassed 10.63 million, up 19.13 percent year on year, the National Copyright Administration (NCA) announced Friday.
According to the administration, 7.8 million works were registered for copyright in last year, a 21.39 percent year-on-year growth rate.
The majority of these works were artworks, accounting for more than half of the total registrations. This was followed by photographic works, which accounted for 31.77 percent of the total number. Written works came in third, representing 9.33 percent of the total number. Other types of registered works included films, video, music, modeling, opera and architecture works.
The NCA statistics also revealed that in 2024, nearly 2.83 million registrations for computer software copyright were completed, up 13.31 percent year on year.
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- China releases list of top 10 highlights of copyright protection work in 2023
- China intensifies crackdown on copyright infringement targeting teenagers
- China, Vietnam sign MoU on copyright cooperation
- China celebrates World Intellectual Property Day with coordinated regional development strategy
- China's copyright registration up over 40 pct in 2023
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.