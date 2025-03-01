China's copyright registration surpasses 10.6 mln in 2024

Xinhua) 09:59, March 01, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's total number of copyright registrations in 2024 surpassed 10.63 million, up 19.13 percent year on year, the National Copyright Administration (NCA) announced Friday.

According to the administration, 7.8 million works were registered for copyright in last year, a 21.39 percent year-on-year growth rate.

The majority of these works were artworks, accounting for more than half of the total registrations. This was followed by photographic works, which accounted for 31.77 percent of the total number. Written works came in third, representing 9.33 percent of the total number. Other types of registered works included films, video, music, modeling, opera and architecture works.

The NCA statistics also revealed that in 2024, nearly 2.83 million registrations for computer software copyright were completed, up 13.31 percent year on year.

