China's copyright registration up over 40 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 08:50, February 21, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The number of copyright registrations in China hit 8.92 million in 2023, rising by 40.46 percent year on year, the National Copyright Administration (NCA) announced Tuesday.

Artworks constituted the majority of the registered works, accounting for more than 51 percent of the total registrations, according to statistics released by the NCA.

Photographic works claimed the second position, representing about 39 percent of the total copyright registrations. It was followed by written and film works, the NCA said, adding that other types of registered works included video, music, modeling, opera and architecture works.

The NCA statistics also revealed that in 2023, more than 2.49 million registrations for computer software copyright were completed, up 35.95 percent year on year, setting a new record in the past five years.

