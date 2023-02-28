China's computer software copyright registrations increase dramatically
CHENGDU, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's copyright registrations for computer software exceeded 10 million, increasing 12-fold from 2012 to 2022, according to a copyright protection conference held in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.
The conference was hosted by the National Copyright Administration and the provincial government of Sichuan and focused on internet copyright protection and development.
Data released at the conference showed that, in 2021, the revenue of China's software business reached 9.5 trillion yuan (about 1.37 trillion U.S. dollars), 3.8 times that of 2012, and the growth rate of the figure has maintained at around 30 percent for many years in a row.
The two-day conference also includes a forum on software innovation and development and copyright protection activities of videos and music.
