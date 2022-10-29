Home>>
China's software industry maintains revenue growth in Jan.-Sept.
(Xinhua) 16:01, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's software sector reported steady growth in business revenues and profits in the first three quarters, official data showed.
In the Jan.-Sept. period, the sector's business revenues rose by 9.8 percent year on year to reach 7.48 trillion yuan (about 1.04 trillion U.S. dollars), said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Firms in the sector raked in 793 billion yuan in combined profits, edging up 2.7 percent year on year, the data showed.
Exports of China's software services maintained growth momentum, as the year-on-year growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the same period, 0.9 percentage points higher than that in the first eight months.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
