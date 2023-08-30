China launches campaign to combat online copyright infringement

Xinhua) August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has initiated another campaign of special operations to crack down on online copyright infringement and piracy nationwide.

The campaign, which is set to run from August to November, was launched by the National Copyright Administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Regulators will reinforce copyright protection for sports event broadcasts, targeting the unauthorized or illicit dissemination of sports event programs, such as the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Para Games.

They will heighten copyright oversight for on-demand cinemas and private home theaters, and fortify the safeguarding of copyrights related to the cultural and creative products of museums, art galleries and libraries.

Throughout the campaign, video-streaming websites and apps, e-commerce platforms, web browsers and search engines will also be subject to copyright scrutiny.

The National Copyright Administration has vowed harsh penalties for online copyright infringement and piracy cases.

