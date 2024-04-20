China releases list of top 10 highlights of copyright protection work in 2023

Xinhua) 14:34, April 20, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The Copyright Society of China on Friday released a list of the top 10 highlights of copyright protection work in China in 2023.

Among the highlights were the 50th anniversary of the beginning of cooperation between China and the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the State Council's release of a plan for the division of fiscal powers and expenditure responsibilities between the central and local governments in the field of intellectual property. Also listed were a surge in copyright registrations in China, and a heated debate on copyright for works created using generative artificial intelligence.

The highlights were selected based on public opinion and under the guidance of the National Copyright Administration.

China saw numerous high points in its copyright protection last year, as it was the first full year the country spent implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, according to experts.

As a result, significant progress was made in the country's creation, utilization, protection and management of copyright, and in its provision of copyright services, experts have said.

The release of the list aims to showcase China's progress in the field of copyright protection and raise public awareness of its importance, according to Copyright Society of China officials.

China will hold a nationwide communication week related to intellectual property from April 20 to 26.

