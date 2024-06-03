China intensifies crackdown on copyright infringement targeting teenagers

Xinhua) 09:41, June 03, 2024

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have launched a campaign to intensify the crackdown on copyright infringement that could potentially jeopardize the rights and interests of teenagers.

The campaign was jointly initiated by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and several other departments.

It specifically targets illegal activities such as pirating, unauthorized sales and online dissemination of textbooks, picture books, cartoons, and exam materials that involve copyright infringement or piracy.

The campaign will strengthen inspections and investigations in the publishing market, printing companies, as well as bookstores and printing shops near campuses.

It will step up the monitoring and regulation of e-commerce platforms for potential dissemination and sales of pirated educational materials.

Moreover, a wide range of activities will be organized on school campuses to foster a heightened awareness of copyright protection among students.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)