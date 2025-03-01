China honors female role models in run-up to International Women's Day
The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) holds a meeting to mark International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and honor female role models across the country, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the ACWF, addressed the event and extended her greetings to women from various sectors and ethnic groups, as well as her congratulations to awardees. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) held a meeting on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and honor female role models across the country.
Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the ACWF, addressed the event and extended her greetings to women from various sectors and ethnic groups, as well as her congratulations to awardees.
A total of 606 outstanding individuals and 994 groups received awards at the event.
In her address, Shen called on women across the country to fulfill their indispensable role in advancing Chinese modernization, and to deepen relevant international cooperation to demonstrate China's sense of duty as a major country in promoting women's causes worldwide and building a shared community for humanity.
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- 20 Chinese provincial-level regions allow female workers to take time off for menstrual pain
- Chinese state councilor meets UN Women chief
- Female pilots achieve milestone in fighter jet training
- Chinese official calls for empowering women during G20 ministerial meeting
- Female pilot gets ready for flight training exercise
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.