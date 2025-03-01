China honors female role models in run-up to International Women's Day

Xinhua) 09:51, March 01, 2025

The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) holds a meeting to mark International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and honor female role models across the country, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the ACWF, addressed the event and extended her greetings to women from various sectors and ethnic groups, as well as her congratulations to awardees. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) held a meeting on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and honor female role models across the country.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the ACWF, addressed the event and extended her greetings to women from various sectors and ethnic groups, as well as her congratulations to awardees.

A total of 606 outstanding individuals and 994 groups received awards at the event.

In her address, Shen called on women across the country to fulfill their indispensable role in advancing Chinese modernization, and to deepen relevant international cooperation to demonstrate China's sense of duty as a major country in promoting women's causes worldwide and building a shared community for humanity.

