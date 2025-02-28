"Cloud school bus" brings safer, hopeful journeys to village children

Students from Nizhuhe Village take a cable car on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

KUNMING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- For the eager student Chen Honghan, the journey to school has transformed from a treacherous three-hour trek through rugged mountains to a swift 30-minute trip that feels like soaring through the clouds, thanks to the "cloud school bus."

Chen comes from Nizhuhe Village in Xuanwei City, located at the border of Yunnan and Guizhou provinces in southwest China. Tucked away deep in the mountains, the village was once linked to the Wanquan primary school in Guanzhai Village by a perilous journey along steep, narrow paths that wound through rugged cliffs and ravines.

For years, Chen and her classmates navigated muddy, precarious routes and makeshift stone steps to reach their school high atop the cliffs. It's no wonder that the parents were in constant fear for their children's safety on the dangerous path.

However, the once challenging journey has now been transformed into a picturesque sightseeing tour. They first ride a 6-minute scenic bus, then take an elevator that climbs 268 meters vertically, Next, they take a cable car ride that climbs over 200 meters. After a brisk 1-kilometer walk, they arrive at the school in just under 30 minutes.

The transformation began with the introduction of the eco-cultural tourism in the Nizhuhe Grand Canyon in 2017. The project led to the construction of a cliffside elevator, which began in 2018. By 2022, the project was completed, culminating in the operation of both the elevator and a cable car.

These services, which provide direct access to the top of the cliffs, were made available free of charge to the villagers of Nizhuhe and Guanzhai. Additionally, China Southern Power Grid's Qujing branch ensured a stable power supply for the elevator, guaranteeing that the "cloud school bus" runs smoothly year-round.

"Before, I had to carry my things and walk for three hours on mountain roads to get to school, and if I wasn't careful, I could easily slip and fall," said Chen, who once even considered giving up on school because of the dangerous path.

With the "cloud school bus," Chen can now take her younger siblings to school on her own. The village parents have organized a schedule to accompany the children, with one parent taking them every 10 days.

Students from Nizhuhe Village are on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

"Riding the elevator to the 'clouds,' I realized how beautiful my hometown really is," said 10-year-old Wang Jiao. The school's headteacher, Cui Ying, noticed a significant improvement in the students' learning behavior since the commute became more convenient.

The "cloud school bus" not only safely transports the village children to school but has also attracted more and more tourists to the area. Chen's mother, Pu Yun, opened a small snack shop, and business has been thriving. "Once there are more tourists, I plan to start a farmstay. My husband cooks really well, and I'm sure people would love it," she said.

Chen Yuqin, a resident of Nizhuhe Village, recognized the potential of local tourism early on. She set up a guesthouse with four rooms and began offering dining services, earning an annual gross income of up to 500,000 yuan (about 68,793 U.S. dollars). "This year, I plan to expand the guesthouse to 20 rooms," she said.

Once an overlooked mountain village, Nizhuhe has now become a thriving tourists' attraction. In 2024, the scenic spot in Nizhuhe Grand Canyon attracted 300,000 visitors, generating nearly 20 million yuan in local revenue. The tourism boom has improved villagers' lives, with many starting businesses like farmstays, coffee shops and guesthouses. Additionally, some individuals have returned to their hometowns to contribute to this growth.

Cai Xiong, chairman of Xuanwei Yatuo Tourism Development Co., Ltd., the company behind the Nizhuhe Grand Canyon scenic area, is an entrepreneur who grew up in the mountains. After achieving success in his career, he returned to his hometown to contribute to its development. Among the key projects he led in the scenic area's planning was the elevator.

"As a child growing up in the mountains, I never thought it was beautiful. All I saw were difficult mountain roads and isolated villages, and I just wanted to escape. But when I returned as an adult, I realized the beauty of the place -- its stunning canyon views are natural masterpieces that can never be replicated," said Cai.

"This tourism project is not only meant to help the villagers prosper, but also to serve as a 'ladder to the clouds' for the children. I hope they will climb this ladder, gain experience and grow, and eventually return with the skills to make their hometown even better," he said.

