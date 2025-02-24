China reinforces "one PE class a day" for students' physical, mental health

Students play games at a primary school in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to more emphasis on physical education (PE), the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has seen a noticeable drop in the number of secondary school students who need to wear glasses.

The municipal education bureau recently released the data one year after it piloted "one PE class per day" in the compulsory education stage.

Since its implementation on Jan. 1, 2024, the overall myopia rate among children and adolescents in Shenzhen has dropped to 55.5 percent, down 1.2 percentage points from 2023. Meanwhile, a measurement of student physical fitness excellence rose by over 6 percentage points from 2023.

"Seeing the data, I feel even more confident about implementing the policy. A year of practice has proven that we made the right decision," said Zheng Xiuyu, head of the municipal education bureau.

Since the beginning of this new semester, various provincial-level regions in China have introduced policies to ensure students have proper recess activities and sufficient PE classes to improve their health.

DAILY PE CLASS MANDATE

Beijing has released a document to strengthen physical education in primary and secondary schools. It outlines eight measures, including ensuring one PE class for primary and junior high school students and ensuring that they engage in at least two hours of comprehensive physical activities every day.

Regions such as Hunan, Hebei, Gansu, Tianjin and Sichuan have recently released similar documents.

These initiatives came after concerns over the physical and mental health of primary and secondary school students have been growing in recent years.

A 2024 report released by the China Development Research Foundation highlights that issues like myopia, obesity and scoliosis are surpassing infectious diseases as primary health concerns. Mental health problems, including high anxiety and depression rates, are also rising.

Students and parents have widely welcomed the "one PE class a day" policy.

"My favorite class is PE!" A student in Shenzhen has said.

Parents also believe that their children are improving their physical fitness and gaining happiness and confidence through regular exercise.

HEALTHIER AND EVEN SMARTER

"Parents and schools have become more attentive to PE," said Shen Hongwen, a PE teacher in Shanghai. "Beyond grades, society now values both academic success and physical well-being."

Shen added that the emergence of various sports training institutions reflects the growing recognition that academic performance and well-being are equally important.

Educators argue that sports do not hinder learning but rather enhance cognitive abilities and mental resilience.

"Appropriate recess games and physical activities not only enhance study efficiency but also help develop their thinking and innovation abilities," said Zhu Hong, vice principal of a primary school in Hainan.

Numerous studies show that exercise not only promotes health but also serves as an important way to enhance brain development, said Huang Zhenmin, a PE analyst at Shenzhen Institute of Education Sciences.

ADDRESSING CHALLENGES

As early as 2021, China's Ministry of Education had recommended that "schools with adequate resources should offer one PE class per day" and "ensure students engage in one hour of exercise in school and another hour outside of school each day."

However, obstacles such as limited time and space, inadequate sports facilities, and a shortage of PE teachers have hindered implementation.

To address the issue of teacher resources, China has expanded the enrollment of students specialized in PE in multiple teacher cultivation programs. Beijing also allows schools to hire retired coaches and athletes as part-time PE teachers.

Shenzhen established a two-way mechanism between school and public sports venues. Students can use public venues during school hours, while the public can use school sports spaces during holidays, solving the problem of insufficient space for both.

To reinforce physical activities, in the recently released national plan to build a strong education system by 2035, authorities again emphasized "making sure primary and secondary school students have at least two hours of physical activity daily" to effectively control myopia and obesity rates.

With the time and space secured, many schools are now making efforts to provide students with high-quality PE courses that are designed to enhance speed, agility, strength and endurance.

