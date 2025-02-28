China to add over 200m kilowatts of new-energy power generation capacity in 2025 amid green transition

Global Times) 08:49, February 28, 2025

China is set to add more than 200 million kilowatts of new-energy power generation capacity in 2025, bringing the nation's total installed capacity for new-energy power generation to 1.61 billion kilowatts, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Thursday.

The target was highlighted in the 2025 Energy Work Guidance released by the NEA, as the nation continues to push for high-quality energy development.

The total installed power generation capacity nationwide is set to exceed 3.6 billion kilowatts by the end of the year, and more than 200 million kilowatts of renewable energy capacity will be added, the guidance said.

This means that by the end of 2025, new-energy power generation is expected to surpass 44 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity.

Moreover, the green and low-carbon transition will continue to deepen, according to the NEA. For instance, the share of non-fossil energy in installed power generation capacity will exceed 60 percent this year, while its proportion in total energy consumption will increase to about 20 percent, said the guidance.

Progress will also be made in replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy in key sectors such as industry, transportation, and construction, said the NEA.

"This is a positive message that once again reflects the nation's determination to further promote the development of new energy," Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Thursday. He noted that the goals are achievable given the strong installation capacity so far and the policy support for the green transition.

Moreover, there is vast potential for the distribution of solar and wind power facilities in China, particularly in the northwest, where there are abundant wind resources and sufficient sunlight, the expert said.

The year 2024 saw accelerated efforts in China's green transition, with progress made in multiple areas spanning green energy production, government planning, ecological conservation, and consumption upgrades, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China made a commitment in 2020 to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, meaning that China will cut carbon emission intensity more than any other country in the world and move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in the shortest span in history.

