Accelerated construction of new-energy bases in deserts fuels coordinated regional devt

10:37, February 18, 2025 By Wang Yi ( Global Times

(Illustration: Chen Xia/GT)

The Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of major new-energy bases in sandy areas, rocky areas, and deserts, as highlighted in an article published in the Study Times on Monday. The Central Economic Work Conference in December 2024 outlined specific plans to expedite this construction effort.

The rapid development of large-scale wind and photovoltaic power facilities in these challenging environments is a critical strategic move for China as it seeks to promote a clean and low-carbon transformation of its energy sector. The country's strong commitment and significant progress in this vital energy transition and ecological governance project underscore its significance and potential.

Sandy areas, rocky areas, and deserts have fragile ecosystems, but they are rich in wind and solar energy resources, providing a natural advantage for the development of clean energy. By establishing new-energy bases in these regions, China can manage and improve the environment while also developing clean energy on a large scale, promoting a low-carbon energy transition and green development.

Moreover, the construction of new-energy bases can fully leverage the land, solar, and wind resource advantages of the western region and transform them into economic benefits. By transmitting green electricity to the central and eastern regions, China can achieve a complementary advantage in natural resources, green energy, and economic development between the eastern and western regions.

The construction of new energy bases has stimulated industrial development in the western region, promoting local economic growth. Meanwhile, the eastern regions can obtain a stable supply of clean energy, reducing their dependence on traditional fossil fuels and optimizing the energy structure. The new-energy base projects have also promoted ecological governance in the western region, improving the local environment.

As a key focus of China's green energy transition during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, the construction of new-energy bases, particularly in sandy areas, rocky areas, and deserts, made significant progress. The first batch of projects was accelerated to be completed by the end of 2024, while the second and third batches were accelerating construction, according to a report by the Economic Information Daily in December last year.

As of the end of 2024, the first batch of bases had an installed capacity of 91.99 million kilowatts, accounting for approximately 95 percent of the total planned capacity for the first batch projects, with 90.79 million kilowatts already in operation, a National Energy Administration official said in January.

Through strategic planning and technological breakthroughs, China can substantially increase the supply of clean energy on a large scale and improve the environment, yielding dual benefits for both the ecology and the economy. This initiative will not only reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions but also serve as a model for the global energy transition, promoting the sustainable development of a green economy.

For instance, at the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last December, the "photovoltaic Great Wall" project made a stunning appearance.

The multiple functions - photovoltaic power generation, ecological restoration, and boosting growth - of the photovoltaic power plant projects explore pathways for green and low-carbon development and environmental governance, which provides a Chinese solution to global desertification prevention and control, the Economic Daily reported in January.

The 2025 National Energy Work Conference made it clear that this year, there will be a strong push to promote the development and utilization of wind and solar energy. China is poised to significantly boost investments in the wind power and photovoltaic sectors, fostering technological innovation and industrial advancement to enhance the efficient progress of the construction of major new-energy bases in sandy areas, rocky areas, and deserts. With support policies and rising market demand, a more comprehensive green energy industry chain is anticipated to emerge, establishing a robust foundation for achieving China's "dual carbon" goals.

