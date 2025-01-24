Chinese, Arab experts hold workshop on new energy storage

Xinhua) 13:06, January 24, 2025

Chinese and Arab energy experts pose for a photo at a workshop on new energy storage and pumped storage technology in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua)

CAIRO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Arab energy experts held a workshop on Thursday on new energy storage and pumped storage technology in Cairo.

The workshop, organized by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA), the Arab League, and the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE), discussed the development of pumped storage power station technology, the international standards in the field of new energy storage, and the prospects of new physical energy storage.

Pumped-storage power stations use off-peak electricity to pump water to higher locations, where it is stored and then released to generate electricity when the power supply is strained. They can complement wind and solar power generation, which brings bigger fluctuations to the grid.

Radia Sedaoui, chief of the energy section of UNESCWA, said that the blend of renewable energy and energy storage technologies is pivotal for accelerating progress toward sustainable development goals and fostering a just, sustainable, and inclusive energy future.

Partners should stand united to discuss, learn, and collaborate on strategies that will further strengthen the shared mission, Sedaoui said.

Elham Ibrahim, vice chairperson of GEIDCO, said that new energy storage and pumped storage are tools for flexible adjustment of power systems, adding that in-depth cooperation in technology, standards, and other fields could help facilitate the sustainable development of the regional power sector.

While the new energy storage and pumped storage industries in the West Asia-North Africa region are booming, they also face many challenges such as insufficient local talent reserves and imperfect policy support, and all parties should work together to strengthen exchanges in technology, policies and knowledge, according to Cheng Zhiqiang, executive secretary for cooperation of GEIDCO.

Over 100 representatives from China, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and other regional countries participated in the workshop in person or online.

Established in March 2016 and headquartered in Beijing, GEIDCO is a non-profit international organization committed to sustainable energy development.

Chinese and Arab energy experts attend a workshop on new energy storage and pumped storage technology in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)