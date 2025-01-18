China's new energy industry experiences rapid growth

Xinhua) 10:34, January 18, 2025

Offshore wind turbines are pictured in the waters of Laizhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 7, 2025. From the land to the sea, China's pursuit of green energy has promoted the development of wind power and solar power industries. In the context of the global energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, China's legions of wind turbines and seas of photovoltaic panels are quite eye-catching.

China's new energy industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, maintaining a double-digit annual growth rate. Since 2013, the country's wind power and solar power installed capacity have grown six times and more than 180 times respectively. According to data of the National Energy Administration, by the end of 2024, China's installed wind power capacity reached 510 million kilowatts, while its solar power capacity stood at 840 million kilowatts, and in 2024, China's utilization rates of wind and solar power stayed above 95 percent, which significantly contributed to world's green energy development. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

