Over 80 pct of China's buses powered by new energy
(Xinhua) 14:51, November 15, 2024
HANGZHOU, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China boasts 554,000 new energy buses, accounting for 81.2 percent of its total bus fleet, according to the Ministry of Transport.
The figure was released on Thursday during an urban transportation work conference held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.
To date, there are nearly 80,000 public bus lines across the country, with buses plying a cumulative route length of more than 1.7 million kilometers and dedicated bus lanes surpassing 20,000 kilometers.
Currently, 313 urban rail transit lines operate in 54 Chinese cities, with an operational mileage of 10,455 kilometers, according to the ministry.
