China sees surge in green electricity certificate issuance in January

Xinhua) 09:01, February 24, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's issuance of green electricity certificates (GECs) saw a significant increase in January as the country continues accelerating its push for sustainable development.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) issued 231.2 million GECs last month, an increase of 225 percent year on year.

In January, the newly issued GECs, representing renewable energy production, included 94.74 million from wind power -- about 40 percent of the total -- 81.82 million from hydropower, and 39.43 million from solar power.

By the end of January, China had cumulatively issued 5.19 billion GECs, according to the NEA.

GECs are the sole proof of the environmental attributes of renewable energy power in China and serve as the only certificate for verifying renewable energy production and consumption, according to relevant rules.

Last month, 53.1 million GECs were traded nationwide. Cumulatively, 606.06 million GECs had been traded by the end of January.

China introduced the green certificate system as a pilot program in 2017. In December 2023, the NEA issued the first batch of GECs after being designated as the authority responsible for GEC management.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)