World's first energy grass database created for sustainable development
FUZHOU, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed the world's first comprehensive database for energy grasses, a step that could support sustainable agriculture and advance renewable energy efforts, China Science and Technology Daily reported Wednesday.
Energy grasses are a group of plants known for their rapid growth, high productivity and adaptability. They can be used to produce biomass fuels, pulp, cellulose, and chemicals, and they can also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil quality.
Researchers from Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University created the Energy Grass Database, integrating multi-omics datasets from 11 energy grasses.
The platform encompasses genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics and phenomics data to support functional genomic research across diverse energy grass species.
Lin Zhanxi, a professor at the university, said the database offers a multifunctional platform for both scientific exploration and practical research, helping to foster sustainable agriculture and renewable energy development.
