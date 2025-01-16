Chinese enterprise showcases nuclear energy innovations at energy summit in UAE

Xinhua) 16:34, January 16, 2025

ABU DHABI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is showcasing its cutting-edge nuclear energy innovations at the three-day 17th World Future Energy Summit, which kicked off on Tuesday.

The summit, a highlight of the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, gathered nearly 80 Chinese enterprises, including CNNC, which presented its latest innovations, such as an integrated nuclear energy model and a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor.

CNNC's exhibition marked the first comprehensive display of its nuclear energy solutions in the Middle East. It featured advancements in small modular reactors and nuclear energy coupled with petrochemical industries.

The Chinese company emphasized promoting the synergy between nuclear and renewable energy in building a stable and low-carbon energy system, said Qiao Gang, Vice General Manager of China Zhongyuan Engineering Corporation, a subsidiary of CNNC, adding the company has provided comprehensive clean energy solutions globally.

Under the theme "Accelerating Sustainable Progress," the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week runs until Jan. 18, featuring forums on global climate finance, green hydrogen and youth engagement.

"Sustainability is a core pillar of our national strategy. We will continue leveraging advanced technologies and fostering international collaborations to drive global energy transition and sustainable socio-economic development," UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said at the event's opening ceremony.

